NEW DELHI, July 22 Indian soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Friday due to weak demand for meal or animal feed, while rapeseed edged up on lower arrivals.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.1 percent to 3,688 rupees ($54.98) per 100 kg.

* Demand for soymeal or animal feed, a byproduct of soybean crushing, is lower in the monsoon season due to abundant availability of green fodder.

* An above-average monsoon, which is supporting the planting of summer-sown soybean, also weighed on sentiment.

* The August rapeseed contract edged up 0.1 percent to close at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg.

* August soyoil futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at 640.50 rupees per 10 kg as of 1151 GMT.

* Traders said higher imports and sufficient stocks of edible oil were hurting prices.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was 0.2 percent up at 3,839 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect prices to trade in a narrow range till the new crushing season begins in October.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures rose 2.4 percent to 1,583 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.2 percent to 1,739 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.0742 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)