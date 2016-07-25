NEW DELHI, July 25 Indian sugar touched a life-high on Monday as traders stocked up ahead of a key Hindu festival in August at a time when supplies are lean.

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 1.1 percent higher at 3,870 rupees ($57.52) per 100 kg at 1241 GMT, after hitting a record of 3,889 rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Demand for sugar-laden sweets in India rises during festivals.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

* Soybean futures fell for a fourth consecutive session as planting of the oilseed has progressed almost at par with last year due to plentiful monsoon rains, while rapeseed edged up on lower supplies.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.6 percent to 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have planted soybean on 10.6 million hectares, marginally higher than the sowing area in the corresponding week of last year.

* The August rapeseed contract edged up 0.3 percent to close at 4,973 rupees per 100 kg.

* August soyoil futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at 629.70 rupees per 10 kg as of 1242 GMT.

* Expectations of higher production of soyoil due to better soybean acreage pressured prices but good demand for edible oil prevented a sharp fall.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures rose 0.8 percent to 1,595 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.5 percent to 1,731 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.2775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)