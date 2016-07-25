NEW DELHI, July 25 Indian sugar touched a
life-high on Monday as traders stocked up ahead of a key Hindu
festival in August at a time when supplies are lean.
* The most-active October sugar contract was trading
1.1 percent higher at 3,870 rupees ($57.52) per 100 kg at 1241
GMT, after hitting a record of 3,889 rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
* Demand for sugar-laden sweets in India rises during
festivals.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
* Soybean futures fell for a fourth consecutive session as
planting of the oilseed has progressed almost at par with last
year due to plentiful monsoon rains, while rapeseed edged up on
lower supplies.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.6 percent to 3,628
rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have planted soybean on 10.6 million
hectares, marginally higher than the sowing area in the
corresponding week of last year.
* The August rapeseed contract edged up 0.3 percent
to close at 4,973 rupees per 100 kg.
* August soyoil futures were trading 0.8 percent
lower at 629.70 rupees per 10 kg as of 1242 GMT.
* Expectations of higher production of soyoil due to better
soybean acreage pressured prices but good demand for edible oil
prevented a sharp fall.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures rose 0.8 percent to 1,595
rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract
slipped 0.5 percent to 1,731 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.2775 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)