NEW DELHI, July 26 Indian soybean continued its losing streak for a fifth session on Tuesday as high acreage of the oilseed and lower demand for soymeal pressured prices.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.81 percent to 3,600 rupees ($53.47) per 100 kg.

* Soybean planting is marginally higher compared with last year, while demand for soymeal or animal feed is lower in the monsoon season due to abundant availability of green fodder.

* The August rapeseed contract fell 1.6 percent to 4,894 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.

* August soyoil futures were trading up 0.01 percent at 628.60 rupees per 10 kg, as of 1316 GMT.

* Traders said a good demand for edible oil ahead of a key Hindu festival in August helped sentiment.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was 0.03 percent higher at 3,871 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices are likely to trade in a narrow range till the new crushing season begins in October.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures shed 0.5 percent to close at 1,587 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.1 percent to 1,729 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.3327 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)