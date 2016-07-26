NEW DELHI, July 26 Indian soybean continued its
losing streak for a fifth session on Tuesday as high acreage of
the oilseed and lower demand for soymeal pressured prices.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.81 percent to 3,600
rupees ($53.47) per 100 kg.
* Soybean planting is marginally higher compared with last
year, while demand for soymeal or animal feed is lower in the
monsoon season due to abundant availability of green fodder.
* The August rapeseed contract fell 1.6 percent to
4,894 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.
* August soyoil futures were trading up 0.01 percent
at 628.60 rupees per 10 kg, as of 1316 GMT.
* Traders said a good demand for edible oil ahead of a key
Hindu festival in August helped sentiment.
SUGAR
* The most-active October sugar contract was 0.03
percent higher at 3,871 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices are likely to trade in a narrow range till the new
crushing season begins in October.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures shed 0.5 percent to close at
1,587 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract
slipped 0.1 percent to 1,729 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.3327 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)