NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian sugar futures slumped on Friday on local media reports that New Delhi was considering a ceiling on the stocks that millers could hold to keep prices in check. bit.ly/2amPZH1

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 2.7 percent lower at 3,720 rupees per 100 kg at 1236 GMT.

* India is already taxing exports of the sweetener to maintain domestic supplies and the imposition of a ceiling is likely to further improve availability, pressuring prices.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Soybean eased on expectations of higher sowing of the oilseed compared to last year while weak demand for soymeal also weighed on sentiment.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.7 percent to 3,557 rupees ($53.13) per 100 kg.

* Planting of soybean has been marginally higher compared with last year since the start of the summer cropping season in June, while demand for soymeal or animal feed is lower in the monsoon season due to abundant availability of green fodder.

* The August rapeseed contract dropped 0.6 percent to 4,806 rupees per 100 kg due to lower buying interest because of high prices at a time supplies are dwindling.

* Weak demand for mustard oil, which is typically consumed more in winter, also weighed on sentiment.

* Mustard is loosely referred to as rapeseed by the government.

* August soyoil futures were trading 0.5 percent down at 622.10 rupees per 10 kg, due to expectations of a rise in edible oil imports.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures ended 1.5 percent down at 1,532 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract shed 0.2 percent to close at 1,711 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9438 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)