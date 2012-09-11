NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India is likely to continue exports of wheat and rice despite the poor monsoon, food minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday, as the country has ample stocks from last year's harvest.

India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice and wheat.

Poor monsoon rainfall in key oilseeds and pulses growing regions is likely to hit output, Thomas told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

India relies on imports of pulses and edible oils to meet local consumption.