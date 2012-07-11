NEW DELHI, July 11 The Indian government's wheat stocks were 49.8 million tonnes on July 1, much higher than 17.1 million tonnes targeted for the quarter to end-September, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The government sources attributed higher stocks to bumper harvests since 2007.

Rice inventory for the same period was 30.7 million tonnes compared with a target of 9.8 million tonnes, they added.

Last month, India reported wheat stocks of 50.2 million tonnes and rice stocks of 32.1 million tonnes.

Since 2009, the government has been keeping an additional 3 million tonnes of wheat and 2 million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.

Much of the grains are left out in the open exposed to potential rot as state-run warehouses can store only 63 million tonnes against the total 80.6 million tonnes of current stocks, including some coarse grains such as millets.

Huge stocks provide the government a cushion in the backdrop of poor monsoon rains this year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)