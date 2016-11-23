Indian soft commodities fell in another session of relatively low activity on Wednesday, as trading continued to be affected by the Indian government's announcement this month to withdraw larger-denomination banknotes.
* December soyoil futures fell marginally to 687.85 rupees ($10.02) per 10 kg at 1211 GMT, tracking soyoil contracts in overseas markets.
* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell about 0.81 percent to 3,088 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.6 percent to 4,642 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* The December sugar contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg, trading at a significant discount to the spot market price of 3,582.50 rupees at 1211 GMT. Sugar has closed lower over the last three days.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures were largely flat at 1,401 rupees per 100 kg
* The December wheat contract fell 0.8 percent to 2,027 rupees per 100 kg, a day after hitting the lower circuit limit for trading.
($1 = 68.6615 rupees)
