A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar in a store at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Indian soft commodities fell in another session of relatively low activity on Wednesday, as trading continued to be affected by the Indian government's announcement this month to withdraw larger-denomination banknotes.

* December soyoil futures fell marginally to 687.85 rupees ($10.02) per 10 kg at 1211 GMT, tracking soyoil contracts in overseas markets.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell about 0.81 percent to 3,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.6 percent to 4,642 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* The December sugar contract was down 0.1 percent at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg, trading at a significant discount to the spot market price of 3,582.50 rupees at 1211 GMT. Sugar has closed lower over the last three days.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures were largely flat at 1,401 rupees per 100 kg

* The December wheat contract fell 0.8 percent to 2,027 rupees per 100 kg, a day after hitting the lower circuit limit for trading.

($1 = 68.6615 rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)