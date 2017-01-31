Indian farmers spray insecticides on their soybean crop in Kurana village, on the outskirts of Bhopal August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Indian soybean futures snapped a seven-day losing streak to end slightly higher on Tuesday, while the soyoil contract was on track to close higher after three straight sessions of loss.

The one-month soybean futures contract, which has fallen about 4 percent from its January high of 3,156 rupees it touched two weeks ago, rose about 0.2 percent to 3,036 rupees ($44.79) per 100 kg.

The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), which has fallen more than 3 percent over the last three days, was up 0.6 percent at 697 rupees per 10 kg as of 1205 GMT.

The most actively traded rapeseed contract closed 0.9 percent higher at 3,834 rupees, after losing about 2 percent in three straight sessions of decline.

The one-month corn futures contract was largely flat at 1,453 rupees.

($1 = 67.7879 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)