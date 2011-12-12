NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's Dec. 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 27.6 million tonnes, substantially higher than a target set for the quarter of 11.0 million tonnes, government sources said on Monday.

Rice inventory for the same period was 27.1 million tonnes against a target of 5.2 million tonnes set for the October to December quarter.

The government has allowed two million tonnes each of non-basmati rice and wheat exports by private traders, easing a ban on overseas sales clamped down since early 2007.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 29.7 million tonnes, while those of rice were 26.1 million tonnes.

India harvests only one wheat crop a year while the new season rice harvest begins in October, bumping up stocks which are then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes.

The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.

Since 2009 the government has also been keeping an additional three million tonnes of wheat and two million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)