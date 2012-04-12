NEW DELHI, April 11 India's April 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses were 19.9 million tonnes, nearly five times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Thursday. Rice inventory for the same period was 33.3 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.

Overflowing grain bins helped India, the world's second-biggest wheat and rice producer, to ease a ban on exports in September. Rice exports have been brisk since then but lower global prices have slowed down sales of wheat.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 21.2 million tonnes, while those of rice were 33.3 million tonnes.

India harvests only one wheat crop a year while the new season rice harvest begins in October, bumping up stocks which are then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes.

The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.

Since 2009 the government has also been keeping an additional three million tonnes of wheat and two million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)