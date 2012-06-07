NEW DELHI, June 7 India's June 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses surged to a record 50.2 million tonnes, well above the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Thursday.

Rice inventory for the same period was 32.1 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 38.2 million tonnes, while those of rice were 32.9 million tonnes.

Since 2009, the government has been keeping an additional 3 million tonnes of wheat and 2 million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.

Much of the grains are left out in the open exposed to potential rot as state-run warehouses can store only 63 million tonnes against the total 82.4 million tonnes of current stocks, including some coarse grains such as millets. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom)