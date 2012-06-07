* Stocks at 82.4 mln T vs 63.0 mln T of storage

* Govt aims to add 4 mln T of storage space by end-June

* India trying to export from government stocks (Recasts throughout, adds quote)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, June 7 India's wheat inventory at government warehouses surged to a record 50.2 million tonnes on June 1, exposing more stocks to rot as unattractive global prices have hobbled government efforts to export from its overflowing grain bins.

India's entry into the global market could further dent benchmark U.S. wheat prices, which dropped 10 percent last week after much-needed rains hit drought-hit parts of Russia and on higher-than-expected yields from the U.S. winter harvest.

Much of India's grains are left out in the open exposed to potential decay as state-run warehouses can store only 63 million tonnes against the total 82.4 million tonnes of current stocks, which includes some coarse grains such as millets.

While wheat stocks were well above the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, rice inventory for the same period was 32.1 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes, government sources said.

The government aims to add up to 4 million tonnes of storage capacity by the end of June, one government source has said, still leaving a substantial gap.

The government's storage problem has worsened as farmers have just finished harvesting another record wheat crop, forecast to be 90.23 million tonnes in 2012. Demand runs at about 76 million tonnes a year.

India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with planting from September-October and harvests from March.

The government encourages wheat production by fixing a support price as it needs to ensure enough supplies to cover its commitments to feeding the poor, who make up about 40 percent of its 1.2 billion population.

A sharp rise in the price the government pays to buy wheat from local farmers has led to bin-bursting harvests since 2007, exacerbating storage problems in the world's second-biggest wheat producer.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar, known for his pro-farmer policies, has been a driving force behind higher prices to wheat growers. The government has raised the price it pays to buy wheat by more than 70 percent since 2007.

Brimming granaries forced India to lift a four-year old ban on exports in September but lower global prices have scuppered efforts to trim bulging stocks, forcing the government to store wheat under tarpaulin. Only about 1 million tonnes of wheat has been exported so far.

CATCH-22 SITUATION

A top court and the opposition have criticised the government for its inability to store grains as hunger is endemic among the country's 500 million poor.

Ministers are likely to decide soon on exports from vastly swollen government warehouses and whether to subsidise overseas sales to overcome competition from cheaper rivals.

Any subsidy will further widen India's fiscal deficit at a time when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's coalition government is battling slowing economic growth and poor fiscal management.

Efforts to find other uses for the surplus wheat, including extra allocations to state governments to help the poor, have failed because of the extra cost burden involved.

To make India's wheat competitive, the government needs to provide a subsidy of about $100 a tonne. Indian wheat costs about $350 a tonne free on board against Black Sea wheat which is being offered at about $250 a tonne, traders say.

"It is a Catch-22 situation. For export parity, the government needs to dole out a subsidy of not less than $100," said Rajini Panicker, head of research at MF Global Commodities.

India could easily sell around 2 million tonnes of wheat within a year if the government gives a subsidy for exports, traders said.

The UN's food agency cut its outlook for 2012/13 world wheat output, but said it expects international prices during the period to average lower than in the previous crop year due to a fall in consumption and large export supplies.

Output in leading exporter Australia is expected to come in nearly 4 percent lower than the government's March estimate of 26 million tonnes and more than 15 percent below last year's output, according to a Reuters poll.

"It is not true that everything in Indian storage is rotting," said a Singapore-based trader. "Even if one million tonne has been spoilt across the country, you are still looking at a very large exportable surplus."

On May 24, six companies, including global traders, bid for potential wheat sales from India's stocks to sell overseas at prices between $150-$230 per tonne, prices that might tempt India as it tries to cut its huge stockpiles.

Sanctions-hit Iran may buy wheat from India.

A trade delegation from the Islamic Republic is scheduled to come to India on June 12 to negotiate wheat purchases. But New Delhi and Tehran need to sort out differences over quality.

Iran stopped buying Indian wheat in the mid-90s, suspecting the presence of the fungal disease Karnal-bunt.

The Food Corporation of India, the main state-run grain buyer, buys food stuffs such as wheat and rice from local farmers at a fixed price to protect them from a distress sale, provide cheap grains for the poor and meet any emergency needs.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 38.2 million tonnes, while those of rice were 32.9 million tonnes. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)