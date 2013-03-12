NEW DELHI, March 12 India's wheat stocks at
government warehouses on March 1 were 27.1 million tonnes, more
than three times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for
the quarter ending March 31, a government statement said on
Tuesday.
Rice inventory for the same date was 35.8 million tonnes
against a target of 11.8 million tonnes.
Bumper harvests of rice and wheat since 2007 have swelled
supplies, leading to a shortage of space at government-run
warehouses. Mounds of rice and wheat rotting in the open has led
to criticism of the government in a country of hundreds of
millions of poor, malnourished people.
To get rid of some of the surplus stocks, the government has
allowed private traders to export wheat and non-basmati rice.
The government has also permitted state-run trading companies to
export up to 4.5 million tonnes of wheat exports from its own
warehouses.
On Thursday, India allowed private traders to export an
extra 5 million tonnes from government warehouses.
The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that
try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.
Since 2009 the government has also been keeping an
additional 3 million tonnes of wheat and 2 million tonnes of
rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.
