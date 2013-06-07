NEW DELHI, June 7 India's June 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses rose nearly 4 percent to 44.4 million tonnes from May, government sources said on Friday, as the government struggles to export as much as targeted to reduce inventories.

The government-set target was only 4 million tonnes.

The government has already allowed exports to cut down unmanageable stocks but shipments have been slow. State-run traders have sold about 4 million tonnes of the 4.5 million tonnes permitted last year.

But private traders have refused to lift stocks for exports from the state-run Food Corp of Indian, citing a high floor price. The government in March offered 5 million tonnes direct to private traders such as Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore.

New Delhi uses the stocks to distribute cheap grain to its half a billion poor people and also holds some in inventory as a buffer for emergencies. The government is trying to expand the subsidised food programme but parliament is yet to approve.

India's rice inventory on June 1 was 33.3 million tonnes against 34.7 million tonnes in the previous month, the sources added.

India grows only one wheat crop a year, with harvests from March bumping up stocks. The new season rice harvest begins in October, which is then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)