NEW DELHI, June 7 India's June 1 wheat stocks at
government warehouses rose nearly 4 percent to 44.4 million
tonnes from May, government sources said on Friday, as the
government struggles to export as much as targeted to reduce
inventories.
The government-set target was only 4 million tonnes.
The government has already allowed exports to cut down
unmanageable stocks but shipments have been slow. State-run
traders have sold about 4 million tonnes of the 4.5 million
tonnes permitted last year.
But private traders have refused to lift stocks for exports
from the state-run Food Corp of Indian, citing a high floor
price. The government in March offered 5 million tonnes direct
to private traders such as Cargill, Louis Dreyfus
and Glencore.
New Delhi uses the stocks to distribute cheap grain to its
half a billion poor people and also holds some in inventory as a
buffer for emergencies. The government is trying to expand the
subsidised food programme but parliament is yet to approve.
India's rice inventory on June 1 was 33.3 million tonnes
against 34.7 million tonnes in the previous month, the sources
added.
India grows only one wheat crop a year, with harvests from
March bumping up stocks. The new season rice harvest begins in
October, which is then drawn on for distribution in government
welfare schemes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)