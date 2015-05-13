NEW DELHI, May 13 India's grains output is set to fall 5.6 percent to 251 million tonnes in 2014/15, a farm ministry update showed on Wednesday. The latest estimates for the current crop year from July to June factored losses due to last year's poor monsoon rains in summer, and unseasonal rains and hailstorms during winter. The South Asian nation's grains output touched a record 266 million tonnes in 2013/14, gaining from surplus monsoon rains. India's crop year runs from July to June. Earlier, India's junior farm minister hinted at a lower output for wheat in the world's second biggest producer, after rains and hailstorms hit the food staple in February and March. The farm ministry's provisional output estimates for major crops are given below in million tonnes. The output estimate for cotton is in million bales. CROP 2014/15 2013/14 Rice 102.54 106.65 Wheat 90.78 95.85 Corn 22.74 24.35 Soybean 10.70 11.99 Rapeseed 6.75 7.96 Sugarcane 356.56 350.02 Cotton 35.32* 36.59 * 1 bale = 170 kg each (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)