NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian soybean rose on Wednesday on expectations of pest attacks and damage to the crop due to plentiful rains in the key regions that produce the oilseed.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.7 percent higher at 3,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rains in key producing Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra states have been 1 percent above average so far this monsoon season.

* The September rapeseed contract dropped 0.4 percent to 4,997 rupees per 100 kg due to profit-taking.

* Lower buying due to higher prices of the oilseed at a time when supplies are tight also pressured prices.

* September soyoil futures were trading 1.1 percent up at 644.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1209 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 0.6 percent down at 3,726 rupees per 100 kg due to profit-booking.

* Sufficient supplies of the sweetener in the local market also weighed on sentiment.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures slipped 0.8 percent to 1,483 rupees per 100 kg due to higher planting of the crop in the current summer-sowing season compared to the last year.

* The August wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,723 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)