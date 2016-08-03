NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian soybean rose on
Wednesday on expectations of pest attacks and damage to the crop
due to plentiful rains in the key regions that produce the
oilseed.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.7 percent higher at
3,649 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rains in key producing Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
states have been 1 percent above average so far this monsoon
season.
* The September rapeseed contract dropped 0.4
percent to 4,997 rupees per 100 kg due to profit-taking.
* Lower buying due to higher prices of the oilseed at a time
when supplies are tight also pressured prices.
* September soyoil futures were trading 1.1 percent
up at 644.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1209 GMT, tracking gains in
soybean.
SUGAR
* The most-active October sugar contract was trading
0.6 percent down at 3,726 rupees per 100 kg due to
profit-booking.
* Sufficient supplies of the sweetener in the local market
also weighed on sentiment.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures slipped 0.8 percent to 1,483
rupees per 100 kg due to higher planting of the crop in the
current summer-sowing season compared to the last year.
* The August wheat contract closed unchanged at
1,723 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)