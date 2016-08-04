NEW DELHI Aug 4 Indian soybean and soyoil futures dropped on Thursday as traders booked profits, while higher planting of the summer-sown oilseed also weighed on sentiment.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 3,630 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September rapeseed contract edged up 0.2 percent to 4,931 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gains remained capped on lower buying due to higher prices of the oilseed at a time of tight supplies.

* September soyoil futures were trading 0.2 percent down at 641.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1151 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading higher 0.2 percent at 3,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices are expected to fall to 3,400-3,200 rupees by early next year as cane production is likely to be higher due to good monsoon, said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president, Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures closed down 0.4 percent at 1,477 rupees per 100 kg due to higher planting of the crop in the current sowing season compared with last year.

* The September wheat contract slipped 0.3 percent to 1,742 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)