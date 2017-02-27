Feb 27 Indian soybean futures snapped a six-session losing streak on Monday and edged closer to spot market prices after the contract slipped about 5 percent in the last 10 sessions.

Indian soybean one-month futures contract slipped to a near-four-year intraday lows of 2863 rupees on Thursday.

The most-actively traded March soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to 2,908 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

April rapeseed contract rose 0.7 percent on Monday to 3,798 rupees per 100 kg after falling for two straight sessions.

As of 1220 GMT, March soyoil futures were down 0.2 percent at 655.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the March corn futures were largely flat at 1,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)