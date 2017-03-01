March 1 Indian soyoil futures fell on Wednesday despite a rise in the prices of soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and Malaysian Palm.

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a one-week high on Wednesday, supported by strong gains in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil.

As of 1224 GMT, March soyoil futures were down 1 percent at 668.50 rupees ($10.00) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most-actively traded Indian soybean futures fell 0.5 percent to 2,922 rupees per 100 kg.

"Soyoil and soybean contracts are down mainly due to profit-booking," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst, Kotak Commodities Services Ltd.

The April rapeseed contract rose 1 percent to 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures were largely flat at 1,403 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.8300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)