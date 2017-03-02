March 2 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday aided by higher demand to buy the contract at a significant discount.

As of 1304 GMT, March soyoil futures were up 0.4 percent at 668 Indian rupees ($10.01) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most-actively traded Indian soybean futures dropped 0.3 percent to 2,915 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract rose 0.8 percent to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg, while the March corn futures were down 0.2 percent at 1,402 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7500 Indian rupees)

