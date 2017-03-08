March 8 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

Soybean oil on the CBOT was up 0.5 percent, while Malaysian palm closed 0.6 percent higher.

As of 1157 GMT, March soyoil futures were up 0.7 percent at 661.50 rupees ($9.92) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most-actively traded soybean futures dropped 0.5 percent to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract rose 0.7 percent to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg, while March corn futures were down 0.4 percent at 1,436 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)