March 9 Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1 percent, while Malaysian palm closed 1.3 percent lower.

As of 1226 GMT, March soyoil futures were down 1.2 percent at 652.50 rupees ($9.78) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

March soybean futures rose marginally to 2,805 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract fell 0.6 percent to 3,843 rupees per 100 kg, while March corn futures were down 1.3 percent at 1,420 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)