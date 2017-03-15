NEW DELHI, March 15 Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.1 percent, while Malaysian palm closed 2.4 percent higher.

As of 1150 GMT, April soyoil futures were up 1.2 percent at 637.70 rupees per 10 kg.

The most actively traded Indian rapeseed futures recovered from Tuesday's lows, tracking the price of soyoil in the domestic market.

The April rapeseed contract snapped a three session losing streak to close 0.7 percent higher at 3,827 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most actively traded soybean futures were up 1 percent at 2,886 rupees.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)