NEW DELHI, March 16 Indian soyoil futures were on track to close higher for a second straight session on Thursday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.1 percent, while Malaysian palm closed 2 percent higher.

As of 1135 GMT, April soyoil futures were up 0.6 percent at 638 rupees ($9.75) per 10 kg.

The most actively traded Indian rapeseed futures tracked the price of soyoil in the domestic market to close higher for the second straight day.

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.2 percent higher at 3,836 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most actively traded soybean futures were largely flat at 2,886 rupees. ($1 = 65.4100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)