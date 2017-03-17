NEW DELHI, March 17 Indian soyoil futures were headed for a third straight gaining session on Friday, tracking the soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange, as well as palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

April soyoil futures were up 1 percent at 642.70 rupees ($9.82) per 10 kg as of 1211 GMT.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.7 percent, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.5 percent. Malaysian palm closed 0.3 percent higher.

The most actively traded Indian rapeseed futures tracked the price of soyoil in the domestic market to close higher for a second straight session.

The April rapeseed contract closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,883 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The most actively traded soybean futures were down 0.2 percent at 2,884 rupees.

($1 = 65.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)