NEW DELHI, March 20 Indian soybean futures rose as much as 1.8 percent in choppy trade on Monday, its highest intraday gain in about a month, before settling 0.9 percent higher.

The most actively traded soybean futures closed 25 rupees higher at 2,914 rupees ($44.58) per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX).

The price of the contract has fallen about 4 percent this month up to Friday's close.

April soyoil futures were down 0.1 percent at 644.45 rupees per 10 kg as of 1322 GMT, tracking palm oil on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

The April rapeseed contract closed almost flat at 3,886 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)