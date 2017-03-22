NEW DELHI, March 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday as domestic supplies shrank heading into the lean season.

The most actively traded soybean futures closed 0.7 percent higher at 2,918 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), while soyoil futures rose 0.2 percent to 650.05 rupees per 10 kg as of 1219 GMT.

The April rapeseed contract closed 1.3 percent higher at 3,952 rupees per 100 kg, tracking rival soyoil in the domestic market.

SUGAR

* The most-active May sugar contract was trading 0.7 percent down at 3,729 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* April corn futures gained 0.5 percent to close at 1,415 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract rose 1 percent to 1,662 rupees per 100 kg.

