NEW DELHI, March 24 Indian soyoil futures fell on Friday, tracking weaker performing related oils overseas.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.1 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.2 percent.

Benchmark palm oil futures for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.6 percent lower.

The most actively traded soyoil futures was down 1 percent at 646.50 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) as of 1219 GMT, while soybean futures closed 2.2 percent lower at 2,888 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract closed 1.3 percent lower at 3,956 rupees per 100 kg, tracking rival soyoil in the domestic market.

SUGAR

* The most-active May sugar contract was trading 0.5 percent higher at 3,725 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* April corn futures gained 0.4 percent to close at 1,415 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract fell 1 percent to 1,658 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)