NEW DELHI, March 27 Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking weaker performing related oils overseas.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down about one percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 2.4 percent.

Benchmark palm oil futures for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 2.1 percent lower.

The most actively traded soyoil futures was down 1.7 percent at 633.15 Indian rupees ($9.74) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) as of 1149 GMT, while soybean futures closed 0.5 percent lower at 2,877 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract closed one percent lower at 3,915 rupees per 100 kg, tracking rival soyoil in the domestic market.

CORN, WHEAT

* April corn futures closed largely flat at 1,411 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to 1,653 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.0350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan: Editing by Vyas Mohan)