NEW DELHI, March 30 Indian soyoil futures fell on Thursday, tracking weakness in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and Malaysian palm oil.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade was down about 1.3 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.5 percent.

Benchmark palm oil futures for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 2.3 percent lower.

The most actively traded soyoil futures were down 0.7 percent at 635.50 rupees ($9.79) per 10 kg on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) as of 1254 GMT, while soybean futures closed 0.9 percent lower at 2,861 rupees per 100 kg.

The April rapeseed contract closed 0.8 percent lower at 3,931 rupees per 100 kg, tracking falls in rival soyoil in the domestic market.

WHEAT

* The April wheat contract fell 0.6 percent to 1,658 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)