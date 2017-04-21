NEW DELHI, April 21 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were on track to close largely flat in low volumes on Friday, in line with global markets.

May soyoil futures were up 0.04 percent at 622.99 rupees ($9.64) on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1131 GMT, while Indian soybean was up 0.2 percent at 3057 rupees.

Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped as much as 0.2 percent, while the September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed up to 0.34 percent.

The May rapeseed contract was down 0.4 percent at 3,807 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.6075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)