NEW DELHI, June 5 Indian rapeseed and soyoil
futures rose on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak due to
short-covering.
"But the overall trend is weak," said Chowda Reddy, an
analyst at Inditrade Capital Ltd, adding there were no changes
to the fundamental factors affecting the price of the
commodities.
The June rapeseed contract closed 1.5 percent higher
at 3,530 rupees ($54.85) per 100 kg on the National Commodities
and Derivatives Exchange.
June soybean futures closed up 0.3 percent at 2,675
rupees, while soyoil futures were trading 0.3 percent
higher at 619.30 rupees, as of 1149 GMT.
($1 = 64.3550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)