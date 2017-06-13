NEW DELHI, June 13 India's July soyoil futures
fell on Tuesday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange.
Soybean oil on CBOT fell 0.3 percent, while the
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
dipped 0.1 percent.
Indian July soyoil futures were down 0.5 percent at
632.95 rupees ($9.83), as of 1301 GMT. The July rapeseed
contract closed 0.6 percent lower at 3,602 rupees per
100 kg.
July soybean futures closed 0.5 percent lower at
2,787 rupees on the National Commodities and Derivatives
Exchange, marginally higher than the minimum support price of
2,775 rupees.
Farmers' strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of
Madhya Pradesh over the last two weeks have created
uncertainties about supply, causing volatility in prices.
($1 = 64.3600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)