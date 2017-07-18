Indian soyoil falls, tracking Malaysian palm

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 21 hours ago

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures fell on Monday, tracking rival Malaysian palm on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract for October delivery closed down 0.95 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.1 percent.

Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.2 percent at 643.60 rupees ($10.01) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1321 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.5 percent lower at 3,695 rupees, while August soybean futures were 0.8 percent lower at 3,007 rupees.

$1 = 64.2700 Indian rupees Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

