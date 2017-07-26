FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian soyoil futures rise, tracking foreign cues
July 26, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in a day

Indian soyoil futures rise, tracking foreign cues

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and Malaysian palm oil futures.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 0.7 percent, while the benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.1 percent.

Indian August soyoil futures were down 0.2 percent at 643.85 rupees ($10.00) per 10 kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange as of 1249 GMT.

Rapeseed futures ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,686 rupees, while August soybean futures were down 0.1 percent at 3,020 rupees. ($1 = 64.3575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

