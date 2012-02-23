NEW DELHI Feb 23 India's wheat stocks at government warehouses were 23.4 million tonnes as on Feb. 1, higher than the official target for the quarter ending March, government sources said on Thursday.

Rice inventory for the same period was 31.8 million tonnes, far higher than the target of 11.8 million tonnes. The wheat stock target was 8.2 million tonnes.

India harvests one wheat crop a year during March-April, while the new season rice harvest begins in October, bumping up stocks which are then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes.

The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.

The government has also been keeping an extra three million tonnes of wheat and two million tonnes of rice since 2009 as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.

India is the world's second biggest producer of rice and wheat.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 25.7 million tonnes, while those of rice were 29.8 million tonnes.

The Indian government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat from April 1, a 12.7 percent higher target than 28.3 million tonnes bought from farmers in 2011/12. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)