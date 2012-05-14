(Adds context)
NEW DELHI May 14 India's wheat stocks at
government warehouses on May 1 were 38.2 million tonnes, more
than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for
the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Monday.
Rice inventory for the same period was 32.9 million tonnes
against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.
Large harvests and overflowing warehouses allowed India, the
world's second-biggest wheat and rice producer, to ease a ban on
exports in September.
Rice exports have been brisk since then but lower global
prices have slowed down wheat sales.
As a result, India is now considering selling wheat through
diplomatic deals to states in Africa, the Middle East and
neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, Food Minister K. V.
Thomas said last week.
Also, the government is trying to allocate an extra 17.5
million tonnes of grains to its states to meet demand for
welfare schemes.
Last month, stocks of wheat were at 19.9 million tonnes,
while those of rice were 33.3 million tonnes.
India harvests only one wheat crop a year. The new season
rice harvest begins in October, bumping up stocks which are then
drawn on for distribution in the government welfare schemes. The
government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to
ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.
Since 2009, the government has been keeping an additional
three million tonnes of wheat and two million tonnes of rice as
strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anthony Barker)