NEW DELHI May 14 India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on May 1 were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, government sources said on Monday.

Rice inventory for the same period was 32.9 million tonnes against a target of 12.2 million tonnes.

Large harvests and overflowing warehouses allowed India, the world's second-biggest wheat and rice producer, to ease a ban on exports in September.

Rice exports have been brisk since then but lower global prices have slowed down wheat sales.

As a result, India is now considering selling wheat through diplomatic deals to states in Africa, the Middle East and neighbours such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said last week.

Also, the government is trying to allocate an extra 17.5 million tonnes of grains to its states to meet demand for welfare schemes.

Last month, stocks of wheat were at 19.9 million tonnes, while those of rice were 33.3 million tonnes.

India harvests only one wheat crop a year. The new season rice harvest begins in October, bumping up stocks which are then drawn on for distribution in the government welfare schemes. The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.

Since 2009, the government has been keeping an additional three million tonnes of wheat and two million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anthony Barker)