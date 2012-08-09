NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September, government sources said on Thursday.

Rice inventory for the same period was 28.5 million tonnes against a target of 9.8 million tonnes.

Bumper harvests since 2007 have led to huge stockpiles of rice and wheat and government agencies have ran out of space in warehouses. A mound of rice and wheat rotting in the open led to criticism of the government. But they will lend a cushion as it struggles currently with a drought.

To get rid of some of the surplus stocks, the government has allowed private traders to export wheat and non-basmati rice. The government has also permitted 2 million tonnes of wheat exports from its own warehouses.

On July 1, stocks of wheat were at 49.8 million tonnes, while those of rice were 30.7 million tonnes.

India harvests only one wheat crop a year while the new season rice harvest begins in October, swelling stocks which are then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes.

Summer rice accounts for 75-85 percent of India's total rice output and planting of the variety so far is about 9.5 percent lower than the previous year. T he winter rice crop is planted from October.

The government buys grains from farmers for programmes that try to ensure cheaper food for the poor and to meet emergencies.

Since 2009 the government has also been keeping an additional 3 million tonnes of wheat and 2 million tonnes of rice as strategic reserves over and above the monthly stocks. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)