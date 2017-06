NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India targets to produce 249 million tonnes of grains in the crop year that began in July, a senior farm ministry official said on Monday, down 3.3 percent from the previous year's actual output.

The lower target as compared with 257.44 million tonnes of grains output in 2011/12 is due to the weak start of this year's June to September monsoon rain season.

