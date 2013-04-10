NEW DELHI, April 10 India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on April 1 were 24.2 million tonnes against 27.1 million tonnes last month, government sources said, despite New Delhi's efforts to cut them via exports.

The level is also more than six times the official target of 4.0 million tonnes for the quarter ending June 30, although these targets were set in 1999. The government needs some stocks to supply cheap grains to the poor and as a buffer.

Rice inventory for the same date was 35.5 million tonnes, almost unchanged from 35.8 million tonnes in the previous month. The government's target is 12.2 million tonnes.

The government has asked its own trading companies to export 4.5 million tonnes of wheat and offered another 5 million tonnes direct to private traders.

But its two latest export tenders failed to get any offers from private exporters who did not wish to bid above $300 a tonne, a floor price fixed by the government.

Direct sales have failed to take off as well and the government is now considering reducing minimum price levels, sources have said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)