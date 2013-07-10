NEW DELHI, July 10 India's wheat stocks at government warehouses as on July 1 fell 4.5 percent from June to 42.4 million tonnes, government data showed on Wednesday, but still reflected overflowing grain silos.

India, the world's second biggest grower of wheat and rice, needs to maintain wheat stocks of 17.1 million tonnes on July 1, when the new crop year starts, for its programmes to provide cheap grains to the poor.

India's monthly rice stocks on July 1 also fell 5.4 percent to 31.5 million tonnes as harvest deliveries ended, but the stocks were still more than three times higher than the minimum target of 9.8 million tonnes.

The Indian government last week launched a $22 billion welfare scheme to give cheap food to millions of people, a centrepiece of the ruling Congress party's plan to win a third term in polls due by May 2014.

India grows only one wheat crop a year, with harvests from March bumping up stocks. The new season rice harvest begins in October, which is then drawn on for distribution in government welfare schemes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Sunil Nair)