NEW DELHI Aug 7 India's wheat stocks at
government warehouses as on Aug 1 fell 4.7 percent from July to
40.4 million tonnes, government data showed on Wednesday,
reflecting still overflowing grain silos.
India, the world's second biggest grower of wheat and rice,
needs to maintain wheat stocks of 17.1 million tonnes for the
first quarter of the new crop year from July 1 to run welfare
programmes to provide cheap grains to the poor.
India's monthly rice stocks on Aug 1 also fell 7.3 percent
to 29.2 million tonnes, but the stocks were still nearly three
times higher than the minimum target of 9.8 million tonnes.
The Indian government is hoping to get backing soon from
parliament for its $22 billion welfare scheme to give cheap food
to millions of people, a centrepiece of the ruling Congress
party's plan to win a third term in polls due by May 2014.
India grows only one wheat crop a year and harvests that
arrive from March bump up stocks. The new season rice harvest
begins in October, which is then drawn on for distribution in
government welfare schemes.
