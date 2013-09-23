NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India's total summer-sown grains output is expected to be slightly higher at 129.32 million tonnes in the crop year beginning June 2013, from 128.20 million tonnes produced in the previous year, government sources said on Monday.

However, the output of summer-planted rice in the 2013/14 season is seen marginally lower at 92.32 million tonnes, compared with 92.76 million tonnes, the sources said, despite plentiful monsoon rains.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar is scheduled to officially release this year's farm output numbers on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)