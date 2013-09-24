NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's total summer-sown grains output is likely to rise marginally to 129.32 million tonnes in the current crop year due to ample monsoon rains, Farm Commissioner J.S. Sandhu said on Tuesday, despite patchy rains affecting rice in some eastern states.

The output for summer-planted rice in the crop year to June 2014 is expected to be 92.32 million tonnes, he said, announcing the farm ministry's first estimates for summer planted crops. The ministry will update forecasts as harvests progress.

India, the world's second biggest producer, grew 92.76 million tonnes of the grain in the year ago season. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)