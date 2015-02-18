NEW DELHI, Feb 18 India's grains output is expected to drop 3.2 percent to 257.07 million tonnes in 2014/15 as a fall-out of last year's poor monsoon rains, the latest farm ministry updates showed. India's grain output was at a record 265.57 million tonnes in 2013/14. The country's crop year runs from July to June. In 2014, the monsoon rains were 12 percent below average and resulted in lower output for most of the major crops. The farm ministry's provisional output estimates for major crops are given below in million tonnes. The output estimate for cotton is in million bales. CROP 2014/15 2013/14 Rice 103.04 106.65 Wheat 95.76 95.85 Corn 22.97 24.35 Soybean 11.64 11.99 Rapeseed 7.36 7.96 Sugarcane 354.95 350.02 Cotton 35.15 36.59 * 1 bale = 170 kg each (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)