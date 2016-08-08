MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Monday, following gains in the overseas market and on a
weaker rupee.
* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oils expensive, but
raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 3,591
rupees ($53.75) per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed
contract fell 1.5 percent to 4,823 rupees per 100 kg.
* September soyoil futures were up 0.13 percent at
639.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1247 GMT.
* Chicago soybeans rose to a one-week high with strong
export demand helping to lift a market which has been weighed by
a favourable outlook for crops in the United States this year.
SUGAR
* Sugar futures eased on expectations the government will
impose stock limit on mills, though a rally in overseas prices
limited the downside.
* The most-active October sugar contract was 0.24
percent lower at 3,704 rupees per 100 kg.
* Raw sugar futures rose to a one-month peak with the market
buoyed by trade short-covering following its strong performance
late last week while coffee and cocoa prices also edged higher.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures closed up 0.27 percent at
1,475 rupees per 100 kg on tight spot supplies.
* The September wheat contract fell 0.94 percent to
1,697 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)