MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Monday, following gains in the overseas market and on a weaker rupee.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oils expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 3,591 rupees ($53.75) per 100 kg, while the September rapeseed contract fell 1.5 percent to 4,823 rupees per 100 kg.

* September soyoil futures were up 0.13 percent at 639.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1247 GMT.

* Chicago soybeans rose to a one-week high with strong export demand helping to lift a market which has been weighed by a favourable outlook for crops in the United States this year.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures eased on expectations the government will impose stock limit on mills, though a rally in overseas prices limited the downside.

* The most-active October sugar contract was 0.24 percent lower at 3,704 rupees per 100 kg.

* Raw sugar futures rose to a one-month peak with the market buoyed by trade short-covering following its strong performance late last week while coffee and cocoa prices also edged higher.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures closed up 0.27 percent at 1,475 rupees per 100 kg on tight spot supplies.

* The September wheat contract fell 0.94 percent to 1,697 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)