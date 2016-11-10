Nov 10 Indian soyoil futures edged up on Thursday in line with the benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures contract, which rose to its highest level in more than two years.

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on government data that showed lower-than-expected inventories for October.

* December soyoil futures were up about 0.4 percent at 676.15 rupees ($10.14) per 10 kg at 1219 GMT, following a 1.23 percent fall over the last 8 days.

* The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.7 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.2 percent.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.5 percent to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract fell 0.2 percent to 4,630 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* The most-active December sugar contract was marginally down at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg in light trading due to the end of the peak festival season.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures gained about 0.4 percent to close at 1,405 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 0.7 percent to 2,027 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.6041 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)