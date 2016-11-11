Nov 11 Indian soyoil futures edged up on Friday,
tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil futures to their highest
in more than four years on weakness in local currency, the
ringgit.
Malaysian palm oil futures were lifted on Friday, driven by
volatility in the ringgit, the country's currency, and
better-performing rival oils.
Locally traded soft commodities however were flat or down in
light trading following the Indian government's announcement
late on Tuesday to withdraw larger banknotes.
"Some locally traded commodities are down because they are
predominantly traded in cash and the purchasing power of traders
are lower following (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's
announcement," a soft commodities trader from central India told
Reuters.
India's vegetable oil imports are expected to have seen the
slowest monthly rate of growth in at least six years, the
country's main industry body told Reuters on Friday.
* December soyoil futures were up about 0.8 percent
at 680.90 rupees ($10.12) per 10 kg at 1204 GMT.
* The December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell about 0.5 percent
to 3,031 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract fell 1.6 percent to
4,554 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
* The most-active December sugar contract were
largely flat in light trading at 3,377 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures were flat at 1,405 rupees
per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 1.23
percent to 2,002 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.3103 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)