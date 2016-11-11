Nov 11 Indian soyoil futures edged up on Friday, tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil futures to their highest in more than four years on weakness in local currency, the ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil futures were lifted on Friday, driven by volatility in the ringgit, the country's currency, and better-performing rival oils.

Locally traded soft commodities however were flat or down in light trading following the Indian government's announcement late on Tuesday to withdraw larger banknotes.

"Some locally traded commodities are down because they are predominantly traded in cash and the purchasing power of traders are lower following (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's announcement," a soft commodities trader from central India told Reuters.

India's vegetable oil imports are expected to have seen the slowest monthly rate of growth in at least six years, the country's main industry body told Reuters on Friday.

* December soyoil futures were up about 0.8 percent at 680.90 rupees ($10.12) per 10 kg at 1204 GMT.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell about 0.5 percent to 3,031 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December rapeseed contract fell 1.6 percent to 4,554 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

* The most-active December sugar contract were largely flat in light trading at 3,377 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures were flat at 1,405 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract fell 1.23 percent to 2,002 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.3103 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)