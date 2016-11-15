US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
Nov 15 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday aided by higher demand after a week of light trading due to India government's sudden decision to withdraw larger banknotes.
"The sugar prices on the Indian futures exchange are undervalued," said a sugar trader from New Delhi.
The December sugar contract was up about 3 percent at 3471 rupees ($51.22) per 100 kg, still trading at a discount of over 110 rupees to the spot market price of 3583.90 rupees ($52.88) at 1229 GMT.
* December soyoil futures were slightly down at 674.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1229 GMT, tracking overseas markets.
* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) dropped 1.2 percent to 2995 rupees per 100 kg as cash crunch faced by traders continue to persist.
* The December rapeseed contract fell 1 percent to 4511 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures gained about 0.4 percent to close at 1411 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract climbed 0.8 percent to 2018 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.7703 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
