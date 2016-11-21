Nov 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures and other overseas markets.

Malaysian palm oil futures were supported by gains in rival oils and a weaker ringgit, the currency that palm oil is traded in, lending support to palm prices as it makes the tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose 1.1 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.5 percent.

December soyoil futures on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) were about 0.6 percent higher at 687.95 rupees ($10.10) per 10 kg at 1150 GMT.

The soybean contract settled slightly higher, rising 0.1 percent to 3,080 rupees per 100 kg on higher demand due to fewer arrivals.

SUGAR

* The December sugar contract fell for the second consecutive day, falling about 2 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

RAPESEED

* December rapeseed contract rose 1.8 percent to 4,708 rupees per 100 kg on higher demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures fell 1.7 percent to close at 1,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December wheat contract was flat at 2,118 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.1129 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)