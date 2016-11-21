Nov 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday,
tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures and other overseas
markets.
Malaysian palm oil futures were supported by gains
in rival oils and a weaker ringgit, the currency that palm oil
is traded in, lending support to palm prices as it makes the
tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.
The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose
1.1 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.5 percent.
December soyoil futures on the National Commodity &
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) were about 0.6 percent higher at
687.95 rupees ($10.10) per 10 kg at 1150 GMT.
The soybean contract settled slightly higher, rising
0.1 percent to 3,080 rupees per 100 kg on higher demand due to
fewer arrivals.
SUGAR
* The December sugar contract fell for the second
consecutive day, falling about 2 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100
kg.
RAPESEED
* December rapeseed contract rose 1.8 percent to
4,708 rupees per 100 kg on higher demand.
CORN, WHEAT
* December corn futures fell 1.7 percent to close
at 1,419 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December wheat contract was flat at 2,118
rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.1129 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)